How can investing in your professional development pay off? These educational leaders will tell you.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you’re considering becoming a teacher, you’ve already embarked on earning your teaching degree or you’re a seasoned educator, you took the time at some point to envision your future in this career.

What were your long-term goals? Where did you see yourself in 10 years? What kind of educator did you envision yourself being?

Teaching is a commitment -- there’s no doubt about that. But here you are, following through on that commitment. Maybe part of that is planning for the future and investing in yourself.

Pouring into yourself

The new school year isn’t just a fresh start for students, but teachers, as well. It’s an ideal time to consider what it might look like to invest in your professional development, especially if you’ve ever envisioned yourself in a leadership position.

Earning a degree as an education specialist (Ed.S.) in teacher leadership and coaching is a way to fulfill that vision and gain that career advancement. If you’ve ever considered this, perhaps you’ve wondered how much time it might take you, what benefits it would provide you and how it could serve you in the long run. What would that actually look like?

It’s likely far less intimidating than you might think.

Teachers who make the decision to earn their Ed.S. have reaped so many benefits. It ultimately provides them the skills to be leaders in a variety of collaborative learning environments at a school or district level, as well as the opportunity for salary growth, among many other things.

Personal testaments

Take, for example, Jason Wood, who took on a superintendent position after earning his Ed.S. degree at Ferrum College.

“The coursework was applicable to my previous job as a central office administrator and prepared me well for my new role,” Wood said.

One of the best parts, Wood said, was that he was able to excel in his studies while continuing to maintain his responsibilities at work.

“The knowledge and skills I gained in the program prepared me to be a better leader and to have a greater impact on our school division,” he said.

Callie Wheeler, who worked in the field of education for 13 years, developed a passion not just to help students progress, but also her colleagues and other staff members.

Also an Ed.S. student at Ferrum College, Wheeler said the classes she took weren’t just relevant to the position she had while enrolled, but they gave her an opportunity to apply what she was learning in real time.

An educator helps a student during her class. (Ferrum College.)

Wheeler said after she graduated -- just like Wood -- her degree gave her exactly what she needed to excel in her professional career.

“After graduation, I was very fortunate to accept a position in my district as an instructional coach,” Wheeler said. “My experience with the Teacher Leadership and Coaching program at Ferrum more than prepared me for this role. I am constantly using practices and strategies attained during my classwork to support educators throughout my division.”

Wood and Wheeler are just two of countless educators who have invested in themselves and reaped the rewards.

The expectation

Anyone can convey the benefits they have reaped from investing in an Ed.S., but what does it look like to embark on the process, and to go through it?

According to Ferrum College leadership, to earn an Ed.S. in teacher leadership and coaching, those who are enrolled can complete the degree in a year as a 30-credit program that is 100% online.

A person studies at a computer. (Ferrum College.)

The curriculum is tied to real-world applications and gives graduates the opportunity for career advancement and the possibility of advanced salary classifications within the K-12 sector. Those roles might include a professional development specialist, program chair, instructional coordinator and more.

More offerings

An Ed.S. is just one of many offerings that students can earn to further their professional development.

If you’re in the beginning stages of becoming an educator, you can earn licensure for education in elementary, middle, secondary, health and physical, as well as obtain non-degree professional studies for those who are teaching on a provisional teaching license.

If you’re further along in your career, there is also the option to begin your master’s degree in education or athletic coaching.

“If you want to advance your career and learn ways to have a greater impact as a teacher, leader and coach, this program is for you,” Wood said. “You will not find a more economical program taught by such insightful and caring professors.”

To learn more about offerings at Ferrum College, tap or click here.