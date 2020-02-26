48ºF

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Auburn girls upset #1 Eastern Montgomery, Northside boys advance in Region play

Area teams in VHSL Regional action

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, Auburn Eagles, Northside Vikings, Magna Vista Warriors, Patrick Henry Patriots, Christiansburg Blue Demons, VHSL Basketball

ROANOKE, Va.Girls:

Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40

Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22

Grayson Co. 55, Covington 36

Chatham 68, Alleghany 39

Floyd Co. 51, Radford 42

Gretna 57, Patrick Co. 53

Martinsville 41, Nelson Co. 40

Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46

Carroll Co. 81, Northside 22

Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27

Pulaski Co. 69, Salem 40

E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40

Patrick Henry 70, North Stafford 49

William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43

Boys:

Northside 75, Magna Vista 54

Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57

Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43

Lord Botetourt 75, Carroll Co. 46

Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49

Patrick Henry 69, North Stafford 60

Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47

G.W. Danville 47, Jefferson Forest 43

Floyd Co. 79, Gretna 63

Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46

Glenvar 55, Dan River 47

Radford 73, Appomattox 45

Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59

George Wythe 77, Covington 39

Narrows 65, Bland Co. 49

Parry McCluer 48, Grayson Co. 41

