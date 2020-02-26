HIGHLIGHTS: Auburn girls upset #1 Eastern Montgomery, Northside boys advance in Region play
Area teams in VHSL Regional action
ROANOKE, Va. – Girls:
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40
Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22
Grayson Co. 55, Covington 36
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
Floyd Co. 51, Radford 42
Gretna 57, Patrick Co. 53
Martinsville 41, Nelson Co. 40
Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46
Carroll Co. 81, Northside 22
Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27
Pulaski Co. 69, Salem 40
E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40
Patrick Henry 70, North Stafford 49
William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43
Boys:
Northside 75, Magna Vista 54
Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57
Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 75, Carroll Co. 46
Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49
Patrick Henry 69, North Stafford 60
Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47
G.W. Danville 47, Jefferson Forest 43
Floyd Co. 79, Gretna 63
Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46
Glenvar 55, Dan River 47
Radford 73, Appomattox 45
Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59
George Wythe 77, Covington 39
Narrows 65, Bland Co. 49
Parry McCluer 48, Grayson Co. 41
