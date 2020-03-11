Cave Spring, Auburn boys, Lord Botetourt girls advance to State Championship games in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. – Three area teams are moving onto the State Championship showdowns this week in Richmond.

In Class 5, the Patrick Henry girls took on Region B champion Highland Springs. The Patriots ultimately fell 59-35, Highland Springs will play Princess Anne in the state championship.

On the boys side, the Patriots faced Norview out of Region A. Patrick Henry led early but Norview rallied to win 51-45. They will see Green Run in the state championship.

In Class 4, G.W. Danville fell to the Region A champion King’s Fork 67-41. They will face Woodrow Wilson in the championship.

In Class 3, The Lord Botetourt girls were back in the state semi-finals, this year taking on Booker T. Washington. Botetourt led for the better part of the game, cruising to a 69-43 victory over the Bookers. They will face Spotswood in the state championship at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

“I told the three volleyball girls as we were walking in, the last time you guys were here it was a state championship,” head coach Renee Favaro said. “You know what this feels like. I think that does give us an advantage because we’ve got girls on our team who won basketball rings and volleyball rings and that’s awesome.”

The Class 3 Region D champions Cave Spring took on Central-Woodstock out of Region B. The Knights came out firing on all cylinders and thanks to an early cushion, beat the Falcons 64-53. They will take on Lakeland in the VHSL Class 3 championship on Friday at 8 p.m.

“It was key to get out to a good start like that,” head coach Jacob Gruse said. “They’re a heck of a team, we knew they were going to give us a good shot but we executed early, in the first half our defense was really good. We had to put our foot down and accelerated, we let off a little bit. They started making their shots but it was nice to get out to a good cushion that’s for sure.”

In Class 2, Radford fell to Gate City in overtime, 61-55. Gate City will face John Marshall in the championship.

The Class 1 Region C Runner-up Auburn is making quite the run, they beat Grundy on Tuesday 63-51. The Eagles will face Matthews on Thursday at 8:00 p.m for state gold.