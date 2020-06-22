VHSL still not able to create fall sports schedule, holding meeting Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The future of this fall’s high school sports in Virginia remains unknown.

On Thursday morning, the VHSL Executive Committee will meet in a special session to discuss the return of fall sports and academic activities.

At this point, a working schedule for fall sports and activities cannot be released until further guidelines are provided by the governor’s office, according to VHSL.

“At this point we have no idea when we will enter Phase III,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun. “It would not be reasonable to prepare a fall schedule for each sport and activity without knowing the parameters and possible restrictions.”

Last week, VHSL released sport-specific guidelines, that cover Phase I and Phase II.

“It’s important to note that if nothing changes between today and Thursday, definitive answers on Fall sports will be determined later. The Governor’s “Return to School Plan” outlines an action plan for Phase I, II, and III but has no specific guidelines for athletics and extracurricular activities,” said Haun. “The executive committee will discuss at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations, that would have to be resolved before implementing any schedule options for a fall sports season.”