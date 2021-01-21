Roanoke native Daniel Pereira selected #1 overall in MLS SuperDraft

Daniel Pereira declares for the MLS Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – From Northside to Virginia Tech and now to Austin, Texas!

In Thursday’s 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Austin FC selected midfielder Daniel Periera with the first overall pick.

Dreams coming true 🥺. @danipereira121 celebrating with the family and yes, we do love to see it. pic.twitter.com/rDMr32AQ9o — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 21, 2021

Back in December, Pereira announced that he would leave Virginia Tech to enter the draft.

He played for the Hokies for two years, starting in all 26 games in which he appeared, with 19 starts his freshman year.

While in high school, Pereira was the 2019 VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer Player of the Year.