VMI’s Greg Parham enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI basketball program finished the 2020-2021 season with a record of 13-12, reaching the Southern Conference semifinals. It was the most wins for the program since the 2013-2014 season and it was thanks in part to senior Greg Parham.

The Richmond native averaged 18 points per game and shot 48 percent from the field. But the Keydets will be without his production next season. Parham announced via Twitter he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

I want to thank @Coach_DanEarl for giving me a opportunity at the highest college level, all my assistant coach, teammates, & community for a GREAT four years. I have entered the Transfer Portal due to not having a Grad program at VMI and looking for Grad Transfer opportunities. pic.twitter.com/LNph9ico7J — Spalden Alden ⛹ (@Alden_Ballinq) March 8, 2021

VMI doesn’t offer a graduate program, so Parham is seeking an opportunity as a grad transfer. Parham was named to the All-SoCon first team prior to the start of the conference tournament.