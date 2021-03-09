45ºF

VMI’s Greg Parham enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Parham was the Keydets leading scorer averaging 18 points during the 2020-2021 season

Greg Parham enters the NCAA Transfer Portal (WSLS)

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI basketball program finished the 2020-2021 season with a record of 13-12, reaching the Southern Conference semifinals. It was the most wins for the program since the 2013-2014 season and it was thanks in part to senior Greg Parham.

The Richmond native averaged 18 points per game and shot 48 percent from the field. But the Keydets will be without his production next season. Parham announced via Twitter he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

VMI doesn’t offer a graduate program, so Parham is seeking an opportunity as a grad transfer. Parham was named to the All-SoCon first team prior to the start of the conference tournament.

