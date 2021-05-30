No. 8 Missouri forces decisive game three with 7-1 win over James Madison

COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 8 seed Missouri utilized a six-run second inning en route to a 7-1 win against James Madison to even the best-of-three Super Regionals on Saturday night at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 42-16, while the Dukes fell to 38-2 after seeing their nation-leading 28-game win streak come to an end.

The two will meet Sunday at noon in a winner-take-all game three, with the winner advancing to next week’s Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

After being limited to just a single run and one hit in game one, Missouri’s bats awoke early, as it registered three home runs to go with its nine base hits. On the flip side, JMU was held to a run off four hits.

Cayla Kessinger went 2-for-2 for the Tigers with a pair of solo home runs and a walk, while Brooke Wilmes was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. Casidy Chaumont also tallied a pair of base hits in the win. Laurin Krings (11-3) earned the victory in the circle, pitching a complete-game with nine strikeouts.