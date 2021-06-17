WATCH: Region 3D Semifinal action from soccer, softball and baseball

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday featured a stacked lineup of Region 3D Semifinal games from across multiple sports. In Daleville, the Lord Botetourt girls soccer team welcomed in Hidden Valley. The Titans went on to a 5-2 victory and will advance to the Region 3D Final where they will play Magna Vista.

On the softball diamond at Lord Botetourt, Carroll County came to town for a “Battle of the Cavaliers.” Third-seeded Lord Botetourt would prevail with a 7-0 victory. They will travel to Cave Spring for the Region Championship game on Friday.

Over in Vinton, William Byrd defeated Christiansburg on the baseball diamond 4-2. Isaac Fix proved to be the right fix on the mound for the Terriers, racking up a career-high 15 strikeouts in the victory. Byrd will travel to Abingdon to play for the Region 3D Title on Friday.