Cave Spring, Lord Botetourt among winners at Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD, Va. – The 15th annual Chance Harman Classic once again brought top tier talent to the New River Valley on Saturday. The event, originally scheduled for two days, featured a slate of 8 games on Saturday along with the inaugural 3-point contest.

Results as of 6:45 p.m.:

-James River def. Carroll County 88-34

-Northside def. E.C. Glass 76-57

-Moravian Prep def. VES 74-54

-Cave Spring def. Jefferson Forest 51-35

-Auburn def. North Cross 64-54

-Lord Botetourt def. Radford 53-51

This story will be updated throughout the evening as more games go final.