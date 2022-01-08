30º
Cave Spring, Lord Botetourt among winners at Chance Harman Classic

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Lord Botetourt def. Radford in the Chance Harman Classic (WSLS)

FLOYD, Va. – The 15th annual Chance Harman Classic once again brought top tier talent to the New River Valley on Saturday. The event, originally scheduled for two days, featured a slate of 8 games on Saturday along with the inaugural 3-point contest.

Results as of 6:45 p.m.:

-James River def. Carroll County 88-34

-Northside def. E.C. Glass 76-57

-Moravian Prep def. VES 74-54

-Cave Spring def. Jefferson Forest 51-35

-Auburn def. North Cross 64-54

-Lord Botetourt def. Radford 53-51

For more information on the Chance Harman Classic and the Chance Harman Foundation, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the evening as more games go final.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

