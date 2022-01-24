No. 4 N.C. State staves off late run, tops Virginia Tech 51-45

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 4 North Carolina State won its eighth straight game, topping Virginia Tech 51-45 and limiting the Hokies to 29.3% shooting from the floor. N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech. Georgia Amoore had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (14-5, 6-2), and Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and eight boards.

“We had some looks, their defense was really good, they forced us into some shots … but we had enough good looks to capitalize on that could have changed the dynamic of the game,” said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks. “We have shown we can play against anybody and we’re one of the best teams in the country, we did not shoot the basketball well today and we have to be much better at that, but we’ll get back to the drawing board. I like where we are, we have a really good team, we just have to play more consistently.”

Ad

Virginia Tech is now 6-2 in ACC play and will head to Charlottesville to take on in-state rival Virginia on Thursday night.