Virginia Tech women take down No. 11 Georgia Tech 73-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a game it never trailed, Virginia Tech built a 22 point lead on No. 11 Georgia Tech on its way to a 73-63 victory.

Georgia Amoore led the Hokies in the scoring department with 21 points to go along with 6 assists. Elizabeth Kitley (18), Aisha Sheppard (12) and Kayana Traylor (14) also scored in double figures for the Hokies. Virginia Tech shot 52 percent from the field in the team’s third win over a ranked opponent this season. The other two wins came against Duke--both resulting in double-digit victories.

While Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj dominated the glass for 14 rebounds, she was held to 11 points. Sara Bates added 17 points including five three-pointers while Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led in the scoring department with 21.

Virginia Tech has now won three consecutive games against Georgia Tech in Cassell Coliseum, improving its record to 18-6 overall, 10-3 in ACC play.