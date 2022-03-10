39º
ACC Tournament: Virginia rallies to defeat Louisville

The Cavaliers advance to take on 3rd-seeded UNC Thursday

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) looks to pass against Louisville's Jarrod West (13) in the first period of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Cavaliers rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit(24-20) to edge Louisville 51-50 and advance to the ACC quarterfinals.

Virginia got a Reece Beekman driving layup with :42 seconds left to forge a 4-point lead at 49-45. The Cavs hung on from there for the win, only a few days removed from a 10-point win over the Cardinals to conclude the regular season.

Jayden Gardner led the way with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 15 points and 4 boards in a game where points were hard to come by.

The Cavaliers are 19-12 overall, and advance to take on 3-seed UNC Thursday night at 930 in the conference quarterfinals.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

