ACC Tournament: Virginia rallies to defeat Louisville

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Cavaliers rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit(24-20) to edge Louisville 51-50 and advance to the ACC quarterfinals.
Virginia got a Reece Beekman driving layup with :42 seconds left to forge a 4-point lead at 49-45. The Cavs hung on from there for the win, only a few days removed from a 10-point win over the Cardinals to conclude the regular season.
Jayden Gardner led the way with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 15 points and 4 boards in a game where points were hard to come by.
The Cavaliers are 19-12 overall, and advance to take on 3-seed UNC Thursday night at 930 in the conference quarterfinals.