ACC Tournament: Virginia rallies to defeat Louisville

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) looks to pass against Louisville's Jarrod West (13) in the first period of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Cavaliers rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit(24-20) to edge Louisville 51-50 and advance to the ACC quarterfinals.

Virginia got a Reece Beekman driving layup with :42 seconds left to forge a 4-point lead at 49-45. The Cavs hung on from there for the win, only a few days removed from a 10-point win over the Cardinals to conclude the regular season.

Jayden Gardner led the way with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 15 points and 4 boards in a game where points were hard to come by.

The Cavaliers are 19-12 overall, and advance to take on 3-seed UNC Thursday night at 930 in the conference quarterfinals.