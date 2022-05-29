64º

Christopher Newport, Trine stay perfect in NCAA softball bracket

Six Games contested Saturday in Salem

John Appicello, Sports Director

Salem, Va. – Top-seed Christopher Newport handled 5-seed Berry by a 6-2 margin to collect their second win in as many days. Meanwhile 6-seed Trine continues to surprise, dumping the 2-seed Salisbury in a 9-1, 5 inning manhandling. In the early round of elimination games, Texas Lutheran ousted WPI from the tournament 6-0 and Eastern Connecticut State bounced Millikin 8-1 in Saturday morning action. After the two winners bracket games, two more elimination games took the competition under the lights.

Texas Lutheran eliminated the two seed Salisbury by a 5-4 tally. Meanwhile Berry and Eastern Connecticut State had a 10:13 p.m. start on Saturday night. Winner faces Trine 2:30 on Sunday.

Four teams remain. Christopher Newport faces Texas Lutheran at noon, and Trine gets Berry at 2:30. If either of the undefeated winners bracket teams loses(CNU or Trine) then they will play a second game against the same foe for the right to move into the best of three finals series.(to begin Monday at 1:30)

