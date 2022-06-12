Winner Winner: Area teams dominate Class 1 & 2 titles, LCA baseball walks off for Class 3 champ

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia proved once again its dominance in spring competition, bringing home seven titles back to the area.

Girls Soccer:

Class 3: Hidden Valley fell to Lafayette 5-0. The Titans bring home state silver as the runner-up in a special season.

Class 2: Glenvar came back from being down 1-0 to beat Poquoson 2-1 to win the school’s first ever girl’s soccer title.

Class 1: Eastern Montgomery defended its state title, beating Auburn 5-0 in a rematch of the Region championship.

Boys Soccer:

Class 4: Jefferson Forest fell to Western Albemarle 3-2 after four overtimes and six rounds of PKs.

Class 2: Glenvar lost to Clarke County 3-2 and bring home state silver.

Class 1: Galax faced Northampton and won 2-0 after last year’s disappointment.

Boys Baseball:

Class 3: Liberty Christian won 6-5 over Abingdon in the sate final.

Class 2: Appomattox clinched their first ever state title with a 4-2 win over John Battle.

Girls Softball:

Class 3: Lord Botetourt fell to New Kent 3-0 in a great run to state silver.

Class 2: Appomattox beat Page County on a walk off run to secure back-to-back state titles.

Class 1: Auburn adds another state title with their 10-0 win over Riverheads.