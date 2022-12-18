No. 24 Virginia Tech cruises by Grambling State 74-48

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was a rough start on Saturday for 24th ranked Virginia Tech, the Hokies eventually found their rhythm on offense to pick up a 74-48 victory over Grambling State.

The Tigers were aggressive early, building a 10 point lead behind solid performances from Carte’are Gordan and Camerson Christon. The two combined for 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the game.

But Virginia Tech propelled itself before halftime with a 21-2 run. Sean Pedulla was a difference maker with a game high 21 points and 6 assists. Hunter Cattoor knocked down four three-pointers on his way to 13 points while Justyn Mutts added 11.

Virginia Tech will resume ACC play on Wednesday at Boston College. Tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.