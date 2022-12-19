No. 6 Virginia Tech suffers first loss to No. 5 Notre Dame 63-52

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cassell Coliseum held over 4,000 fans on Sunday who witnessed the first ever Top 10 women’s matchup in Blacksburg-- No. 5 Notre Dame versus No. 6 Virginia Tech. In what was an electrifying game, the Hokies controlled momentum but the Fighting Irish stayed in the fight, surging ahead for the 63-52 victory.

Virginia Tech opened with lots of momentum behind Georgia Amoore who had the hot hand early. In fact, the Hokies played better basketball for the first three quarters. Elizabeth Kitley provided a spark as well with 16 points. But Notre Dame’s depth and ability to close out strong was the difference.

Olivia Miles scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half as the Fighting Irish shot 9-of-15 from the field in the fourth quarter. Lauren Ebo helped by adding 15 points off the bench. Virginia Tech shot 4-of-17 in the final quarter in what was its first loss of the season.

The Hokies will look to regroup on Wednesday when they travel to High Point University for a 7 p.m. tipoff.