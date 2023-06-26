Tofano, Brammer headline Class 3 softball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – More familiar faces from the Roanoke Valley have earned top honors from the VHSL, this time on the softball diamond.

The VHSL announced that the 2023 Class 3 Softball Player of the Year is Tristyn Tofano of Cave Spring. The senior third baseman had a batting average of .585 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI. Her 13 home runs this season tied for third most in VHSL single-season history. Tofano ended her career with 29 home runs which tied her for 10th most in VHSL history. Tofano will be heading to Emory & Henry to continue her academic and athletic careers.

The 2023 Class 3 Softball Coach of the Year is Kassie Brammer. The second-year coach at Northside guided the Vikings to a 19-10 record and the program’s second-ever state championship with a 3-1 win over York. Brammer, a William Byrd High School and JMU standout, has earned 31 wins in her first two seasons at Northside.

Below is the complete list of VHSL Class 3 Softball All-State honorees.

VHSL Softball All-State Honorees (WSLS/VHSL)