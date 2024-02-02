Kitley’s 33 points, 18 rebounds lead No. 17 Virginia Tech women over Virginia 76-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 76-63 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory in the series.

Virginia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC) has won four consecutive games overall, after its first two-game skid since 2021-22, for the most wins in the first 10 ACC contests in program history.

“I thought we played really well, they shot the ball really well,” Brooks said. “I don’t think we’re going to go 7-30 many times. So when you can add a Matilda Ekh, Cayla King and what they provide it makes us a dangerous basketball team because you can’t just lock in and focus on those two. But they’re one of the best duos in the country.”

Kitley became the fifth player in ACC history to reach 2,500 career points. Kitley was 15 of 25 from the field, Amoore went 8 of 19, and the rest of the Hokies were just 8 of 28.

“After Sunday, first of all, it was a massive win for a team, super important and I know I’d be fine going into Thursday,” Kitley said. “Like you Coach Brooks said we had a few work out together and that always makes me get back right back on track and he knows me and knows me so well and knows what I need so we work together and that turned out all right.”

Matilda Ekh added 13 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had 20 assists on 31 field goals.

Virginia Tech pulled away in the third quarter after holding Virginia to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Paris Clark had 18 points and eight rebounds for Virginia (10-11, 2-8), which was coming off back-to-back victories against ranked opponents. Johnson made four of Virginia’s six 3-pointers.

“We just did not do our job,” said Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “I think some of the post players finish the game with one rebound. Things like that are just a little bit uncharacteristic so we have to get better and watching film.”

Virginia Tech plays at No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday. Virginia returns home to host Clemson on Sunday.