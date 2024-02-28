WATCH: State Quarterfinal Wrap - LCA girls, Auburn boys advance

ROANOKE, Va. – It was another exciting night of high school hoops in our area.

Girls Basketball

In Class 5, Patrick Henry defeated Briar Woods 36-35. The Patriots hit a buzzer beater 3 by Jada Cook to advance to the State Semifinals. They will face James River - Midlothian on Friday March 1st.

In Class 4, Salem faced Woodgrove. The Wolverines won 52-28.

In Class 3, Liberty Christian hosted Carroll County in Liberty Arena. The Bulldogs beat the Cavaliers 78-50 led by Avery Mills’ 35 points. Carroll County star Alyssa Ervin dropped 29 in her final high school game. The Bulldogs will face Abingdon on Friday March 1st.

“I think the way our ladies attacked the game, we tried to make it a team vs. team effort tonight,” head coach Heather Stephens said. “Carroll County has some exceptional players on their team and so does LCA. We knew it would take all 12 of our players playing together as a unit for us to advance.”

In Class 2, Liberty was on the road at Central Wise. The Warriors won 72-42.

Ridgeview was on the road at Floyd County. A big 12-0 run in the third quarter helped lift the Wolfpack over the Buffaloes 68-40.

Finally, in Class 1, Fort Chiswell was on the road at Eastside. Eastside beat the Pioneers 74-54.

George Wythe fell to Honaker 55-31.

Boys Basketball

In Class 4, Jefferson Forest was on the road at Loudon Valley. The Vikings won 58-42.

In Class 3, reigning state champs Northside hosted Spotswood. Cy Hardy lead the Vikings in the 71-54 victory with 27 points. They will have a rematch of the Region 3D final with Tunstall.

“We really did play hard tonight. I mean we play hard every night, and that’s what it starts with, defense, and then we got some guys that can really put some pressure on the ball,” head coach Bill Pope said. “Put some pressure on the passes and we just kept the heat up the whole night, and it turns into offense.”

Tunstall was on the road at Western Albemarle. The Trojans get a big 41-28 win and will face Northside on Friday March 1st.

In Class 2, Virginia High hosted Martinsville. The Bearcats were victorious, 50-36.

Graham was on the road at Gretna. The G-Men won 71-65.

In Class 1, Auburn hosted Chilhowie. The Eagles kept a steady double digit lead until the third quarter when the Warriors got within five, but Auburn pulled away late. Coahan Gordan led the way with 22 points in the 78-56 victory. Auburn will face Honaker on Friday March 1st.

“Our effort the whole game was good. I think our focus on the defensive end...we lost a little focus there in that second quarter and at times,” head coach Terry Millirons said. “We have to correct that before whoever we play in the next round. But overall our effort was really good.”

Finally, George Wythe fell to Honaker in a tight battle, 64-62.