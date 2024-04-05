Amoore, Strack choose Kentucky

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming as no real surprise Thursday night, two former Virginia Tech women’s basketball players have chosen their next school to continue their respective careers. Just 9 days after Kenny Brooks accepted the head coaching job at University of Kentucky, Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack have decided to follow him to the Bluegrass State.

Both Amoore and Strack announced their respective decisions via social media.

Recommended Videos

Amoore, who’s coming off a career-high 18 points per game and 6 assists, was a huge cog in the wheel of success Virginia Tech experienced. She racked up a bevvy of career accolades during her time in Blacksburg. Amoore ranks third in games started and third in career points in the Hokies program. Just this past season, Amoore became the all-time program leader in assists (656). Her 39 points against rival Virginia set a program record for points in an ACC game.

Freshman Clara Strack appeared in 33 games for the Hokies--seeing an increased work load following the late season injury to All-American center Elizabeth Kitley. She averaged 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on the season and shot 56% from the floor, defensively collecting 39 blocks. Strack made her first career start in the NCAA tournament against Marshall and had a sensational game going 7-for-7 from the field and scoring 17 points. Against Baylor in the second round, she recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, the first of her career.