Julie Conner resigns as Lord Botetourt volleyball coach

After spending the past decade as the head coach of the Lord Botetourt volleyball program, Julie Conner has resigned from her post. 10 Sports confirmed the decision Saturday evening with school officials.

Conner led Lord Botetourt to unprecedented success during her tenure--notably three VHSL Class 3 State Championships. She also racked up over 200 wins during that span and had multiple players move on to play at the college level, including Miette Veldman. She has since excelled at James Madison University where in her senior year in 2023, played in every match and set for the Dukes. Veldman also led the program with 427 kills, the 10th highest mark in program history.