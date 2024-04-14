59º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Julie Conner resigns as Lord Botetourt volleyball coach

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, Volleyball, Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt High School
Julie Conner accepting the state championship volleyball trophy in 2018 (WSLS)

After spending the past decade as the head coach of the Lord Botetourt volleyball program, Julie Conner has resigned from her post. 10 Sports confirmed the decision Saturday evening with school officials.

Conner led Lord Botetourt to unprecedented success during her tenure--notably three VHSL Class 3 State Championships. She also racked up over 200 wins during that span and had multiple players move on to play at the college level, including Miette Veldman. She has since excelled at James Madison University where in her senior year in 2023, played in every match and set for the Dukes. Veldman also led the program with 427 kills, the 10th highest mark in program history.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter