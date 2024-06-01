Cave Spring girls soccer, Pulaski County baseball claim Region 3D championships

ROANOKE, Va. – It took not one overtime, not even two overtimes. But rather, Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt girls soccer went to PK’s. That’s when Riley Guzo’s fourth attempt was good and sent the Knights to victory.

“Everyone is just relying on you to win, to get the ball in the net,” Guzo said afterwards. Friday proved to be Cave Spring’s first appearance and win in a region championship. “It’s definitely a lot but once you make it you can never feel it again. It’s just so awesome.”

“They bring all of themselves, they want to be better versions of themselves,” said Cave Spring head coach Erin Smith just seconds before the team celebrated her by giving her the ceremonial Gatorade bath. “It takes just putting yourself all into it that’s really what it takes.”

On the baseball field at Lord Botetourt, the Cavaliers didn’t have enough offense against Pulaski County. The Cougars plated 7 runs, including a 2-run single from Chase Lawrence on their way to a 7-4 title win over Lord Botetourt.

In Class 5 state quarterfinals girls lacrosse, Patrick Henry hosted Lightridge--a team that proved to be a step quicker than the Patriots. The Lightning Bolts came away with the 16-6 victory.