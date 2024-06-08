Christiansburg softball secures first ever state title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s been a historic season for Christiansburg softball. First district title: done. First region title: done. So there was just one thing left on the bucket list--the VHSL Class 3 state softball championship. Things got interesting late for the Blue Demons as they battled Turner Ashby.

In the top of the 7th inning, the score was tied 2-2, bases loaded with two outs. That’s when Makaylee Hughes popped one up to center field and it took a drop. That scored two runs for Christiansburg as they claimed the lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, catcher Reagan Smith tried to tag a base runner coming in from third. She was originally called out but it was reversed--run scored which meant extra innings.

Top of the eighth, Kadyn Camper picked up the RBI single and the 4-3 Blue Demons lead.

Then Tyleigh Dillard did her part at the plate. She hit a ground ball past third base. Addison Reasor and Kadyn Camper scored for more insurance runs.

The Blue Demons defense held in the bottom half of the inning sending Christiansburg to a 6-3 state championship victory--its first in school history.

“I was very nervous,” said Blue Demons infielder Makaylee Hughes. “Not going to lie, I’ve been in a slump here recently in the last couple games. I got that ball, I was hunting for my pitch, and I found my pitch and drove it and it felt really good to get out of my slump.”

Out of her slump in perfect timing as Kadyn Camper and Addison Reasor were able to use the momentum with hits in extra innings.

“Even if we did lose, hey we made it here and I’m proud of us for doing that.” said Camper. “But, we won, so I have to give it to everybody.”

“We were definitely down after they were tied,” Reasor added. “We were just like alright lets go, this is time to kick it in, and we did. And I’m very proud of us.”

First-year head coach Seann Gaynor had one message for his Blue Demons in the final moments.

“I told you before about that belief, having faith you can do things, the game isn’t over until the last pitch is thrown,” Gaynor said. “The game is not over. So, I always try to tell these girls the game’s not over so we have to keep playing, play our best ball.”

Although this game had its up and downs, even went into 8 innings, coach Gaynor said it best: just believe. They never gave up belief and Christiansburg is bringing home their first ever softball state championship.