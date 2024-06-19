Glenvar's Jake Williams and head coach Josh Jones sweep VHSL All-State honors

GLENVAR, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced its 2024 Class 2 All-State Boys Soccer Team. Glenvar High School’s senior defender Jake Williams has been named Class 2 Player of the Year, while Glenvar’s head coach Josh Jones is honored as Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Williams led Glenvar’s defense, which did not allow a single goal during the state tournament. The team finished the season with ten consecutive shutouts, including a 1-0 victory over Clarke County in the 2023 state finals, where Williams scored the winning goal. He also scored in the state semifinal against Bruton. This is Williams’ second year receiving first-team All-State honors.

Coach Josh Jones guided Glenvar to an undefeated 22-0-0 season, culminating in a 1-0 win over Radford in the state finals. Under his leadership, Glenvar recorded 18 shutouts and outscored opponents 93-4. Since 2021, Jones has led the Vikings to a 75-3-2 record, winning ten trophies, including four straight Three Rivers District and Region C championships.