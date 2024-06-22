Christiansburg's Camper, Gaynor nab top Class 3 softball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 3 all-state softball team. Christiansburg senior pitcher Kadyn Camper is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Christiansburg head coach Seann Gaynor is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

A dominant, hard-throwing 6′1″ right-hander, Camper finished the year with a 20-2 record with a 0.85 ERA and struck out 277 hitters. She limited opponents to a .143 OBA and a .194 OPB. The two-time first-team all-state selection faced 578 batters this season, giving up 73 hits, 43 runs (18 earned), and walking 33 in 147 2/3 innings. In the state title game, the Purdue University signee struck out 15, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits over eight innings. Camper added three hits at the plate, including the go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the eighth to give Christiansburg a 4-3 lead. She batted .542 this season with 52 hits in 108 plate appearances and 96 at-bats, 39 RBI, 11 home runs, scored 22 runs. Camper also produced a .574 OBP, 1.000 slugging, and a 1.574 OPS.

It was a season of firsts for head coach Seann Gaynor and his Christiansburg softball team. The first-year coach led the Blue Demons to a River Ridge District regular-season and tournament title for the first time in school history and the Region 3D championships for the first time. His Blue Demons capped off the season with a 24-3 record and the school’s first-ever state title with a 6-3 extra-inning win over Turner Ashby in the in the Class 3 finals.

The all-state softball team consists of three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, and one DP. Only those players selected as first-team all-region players are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

Other locals that earned 1st Team All-State honors included: Madison Steffan (Cave Spring), Addison Reasor (Christiansburg).

Other locals that earned 2nd Team All-State honors included: Emily Wood (Staunton River), Autumn Russell (Lord Botetourt), Nahla Bigham (Rustburg), Kailynne Keister (Staunton River), Zoie Pace (Bassett).