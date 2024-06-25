Duffy aims to maintain passion, drive for Virginia Tech women

SALEM, Va. – It was a special night at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club as new Virginia Tech women’s hoops coach Megan Duffy and members of her staff graced the crowd at Salem Civic Center.

Duffy addressed a packed room of Hokies fans and alums, filling them in on what the last few months have looked like for her and the program. She hit the ground running since getting to Blacksburg less than 90 days ago. Her first order of business was to try and retain a roster, then fill out a complete coaching staff. Duffy said she’s grateful for the resources she does have and the ability to have a veteran coach as an assistant in Roanoke native and William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover, who also took a moment to address the crowd.

“A chance to come home, but to come back to the ACC and come back to a program that is has a such a rich tradition and with a fan base that is so excited about women’s basketball,” Hoover said.

“I always want to try and learn from other coaches, I want to learn from my players and just be very open minded, especially as we start a new program and a new journey,” Duffy said. “I think it is so important that you have leaders that are going to listen to each other and that’s why I am so thrilled about our coaching staff we have. I’m going to learn a ton from them And keep building it together.”

One of the big points of emphasis Duffy made was about passion and drive.

“I think you have to do everything with a certain level of passion and drive to be great. I try to be the leader in that and the more we have contagious people bring that in our program the greater we’re going to be,” said Duffy.

The sports club also recognized recent VHSL state champions including the Glenvar boys and girls soccer programs. Another state champion honored was Anna Maria Rincon of Patrick Henry who has now won back-to-back tennis singles titles.