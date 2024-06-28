VHSL releases All-State tennis teams

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announced its boys and girls All-State tennis teams that includes a good number of multiple local student-athletes.

On the boys side, Keyshawn Phipps and Kolby Hawks of Grayson County earned All-State honors for finishing as Class 2 boys doubles semifinalists. Phipps was also honored for being a semifinalist in singles action. The same was true for Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley--recognized for finishing as Class 3 singles runner-up and a doubles semifinalist along with Chris Roberts. Salem’s Drew Perez is an All-State honoree after claiming the boys Class 4 singles championship.

On the girls side, George Wythe’s Emerson Hardin and Angela Myers earned All-State honors after finishing as semifinalists in Class 1 doubles action. Autumn Bowles of Giles was finished a semifinalist in singles action. In Class 2, Radford’s Lydia Pratt and Claire Fender were honored for claiming the doubles state championship with Pratt also being recognized for finishing as state runner-up in singles.

Christiansburg’s Lucy Burningham and Nora Cross were Class 3 doubles semifinalists while Tovia Carouthers and Mary Kennedy of E.C. Glass were doubles state runner-up for Class 4. Carothers finished as state runner-up in singles action as well.

In Class 5, Anna Maria Rincon and Taylor Prillaman of Patrick Henry earned All-State honors for their semifinalist efforts. Rincon was also recognized in singles after claiming back-to-back state titles.