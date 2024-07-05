Revercomb, Sorenson earn top boys lax honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 4 all-state boys lacrosse team. E.C. Glass senior attackman Robert Sorenson is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Salem (Salem) head coach George Revercomb is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Sorenson, a 5′8″, 170-pound attacker, scored 76 goals, dished out 28 assists for 104 points, and had 45 ground balls. He was part of a high-powered offense that propelled Glass to a 12-5 record and the state quarterfinals, where they dropped a 14-8 decision to the eventual boys champion Atlee. A first-team all-state selection in 2023, the three-time captain earned USA Lacrosse All-American selection and region player of the year. As a junior, Sorenson scored 65 goals, 53 assists for 118 points, and 76 ground balls. As a sophomore, he was the high scorer at the 2021 VHSL Class 4 state tournament, where the Hilltoppers lost to Dominion, 11-10, in the finals.

Since taking over the Salem program in 2002, Revercomb has led the Spartans from a 10-7 record in 2022 to an 11-5 record last season and this year to a 17-1 record and a spot in the state quarterfinals. His Region 4D regional championship was the program’s first in over a decade and the best season and record in Salem lacrosse history. In addition to his state COY, Revercomb earned the 2024 US Lacrosse All-American Area Coach of the Year award.

Others earning 1st Team All-State honors include: Kaidan Garst (Salem), Andrew Crumpacker (Salem), Ronnie Frith (Salem), Jackson Wininger (Salem), William Hooper (E.C. Glass) and Mason Roth (E.C. Glass).

Others earning 2nd Team All-State honors include: Grant Jackson (E.C. Glass), Jackson Jones (Salem), Warren Allen (E.C. Glass) and Carson Garland (Salem).