Liberty names LeCroy as next head baseball coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After leading VCU to the Atlantic 10 Championship and following successful assistant coaching stints in the ACC and SEC, Bradley LeCroy has been named Liberty’s new head baseball coach.

LeCroy, who becomes the eighth head coach in program history, comes to the Mountain following two seasons as the head coach at VCU (2023-24).

Prior to his first head coaching stop, LeCroy spent over two decades as an assistant coach, including 15 seasons at his alma mater, Clemson.

LeCroy was ranked as the No. 9 assistant coach in the nation by Baseball America prior to the 2013 season, and D1Baseball named him the No. 10 recruiter in the country before the 2017 campaign.

In 22 total seasons as an assistant coach at Clemson, Tennessee, Western Carolina, and Anderson, a private Christian University in South Carolina, LeCroy was a part of 18 winning seasons, 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and an overall winning record of 756-520 (.592).

“Bradley is an outstanding baseball coach who thoroughly impressed us during the search process,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “He has excelled as a top assistant in the SEC and ACC before leading a remarkable turnaround at VCU. He is very relational, positive and embraces Liberty’s Christian mission. We are excited to welcome Bradley, Meredith, Crew and Cooper to the Mountain.”

Following a 25-30 record during his first season with the Rams, LeCroy guided VCU to a dramatic turnaround in 2024. The Rams posted a 38-23 record this past season, finished in second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings with a 15-8 record and advanced to the NCAA Regionals after winning the conference championship.

The Rams opened the year with a win over No. 13 NC State and started NCAA Regional play with a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 22 Wake Forest at the NCAA Greenville Regional.

VCU had three players named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference teams, including A10 Player of the Year Brandon Eike. Eike was joined on the first team by RHP Brian Curley, while LHP Christian Gordon was a second-team selection.

VCU went unbeaten in the 2024 Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship, outscoring its opponents, 44-13, in four tournament games.

“I want to thank Ian McCaw and Mickey Guridy for making this such a seamless process,” commented Bradley. “While we will forever cherish our time at VCU, my family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Liberty family, and I am incredibly excited to be the next leader of the Liberty baseball program.”

During his first year in charge in Richmond, Eike (3B) was named All-Atlantic 10 first team. During the season Zachary Peters (RHP) earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors twice, Curley got the nod once and Mason Delane (RHP) was named A-10 Pitcher of the Week once. Will Carlone also earned A-10 Player of the Week honors during the opening weekend of the season.

LeCroy helped guide VCU to the 31st-best fielding percentage in the country (.978) and the Rams finished ranked ninth in the country in hit by pitch. VCU also had a pair of CSC Academic All-District winners in Nick Frazier (RHP) and Justin Humenay (RHP).

LeCroy got his start in coaching collegiate baseball at Division II Anderson University, serving as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2001-02. The Trojans put together a 30-26 season in 2002.

Lecroy, a native of Walhalla, S.C., was a four-year letterwinner at Clemson from 1997-2000, hitting .266 across 173 career games as a utility player. He was the starting shortstop on the 1999 Tigers team that came within one inning of advancing to the College World Series, and was a member of Clemson’s 2000 CWS squad. The Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons of LeCroy’s career. LeCroy earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Clemson in May 2001.