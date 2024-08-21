Salem Red Sox earn walk-off win over Lynchburg Hillcats

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats will renew their rivalry this week with a fresh six game series. If Tuesday night was any indication, we’re in for a great series this week.

Michael Sansone was the starting pitcher for Salem Tuesday night, striking out two of the first three batters he faced in the opening inning.

The Red Sox offense started in the bottom half of the inning with Nelly Taylor scoring Franklin Arias on an RBI single. Marvin Alcantara would pickup a two-run single as Salem opened up to a 3-0 lead.

Lynchburg responded with a solo home run from Logun Clark, followed by a balk in the second inning. But that wouldn’t be the only costly balk of the evening.

The Hillcats scored five unanswered runs at one point before the Red Sox rallied late, scoring two run in the bottom of the eighth. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Nelly Taylor scored on what proved to be a walk-off balk. Salem won the series opener 8-7.