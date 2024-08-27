2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour continues in the Seminole District with the Heritage Pioneers, who are looking to take a big leap this season. After finishing above .500 last year with a young team, the Pioneers now have a core group that’s another year older and wiser. With five returning starters on both offense and defense, head coach Brad Bradley is full of excitement. But the players still remember last season’s results and are far from satisfied. This year, they’re determined to pound the rock and make their presence felt with deep trenches on both sides of the ball.

“You win a Seminole District football game, you’ve done something,” said Coach Bradley. “I feel like the taste in our mouth, the culture we have, the work ethic we’ve come into since January—I think that’s what I’m excited about. You’ve been around me long enough and you know when I’m about a group, I don’t know how many games we’re gonna win. I don’t think that being excited equals wins or anything like that, but I know for a fact, the way our kids are working right now, the attitude they have, the culture they’ve built gives us opportunities to win.”

Senior linebacker and running back Colton Webster highlighted the team’s determination to avoid the mistakes of last year. “You never wanna have that happen again, so at camp, we’re doing everything in our power to be the best we can be. That’s going there every day and getting it done.”

With a strong linebacker core and experienced players returning on both sides of the ball, the Pioneers are ready to make a statement. They open their season against Albemarle on Friday, eager to show that they’re committed to righting the wrongs of last year and proving themselves in the Seminole District.