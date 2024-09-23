Slow start plagues Hokies again, now turn the page to Miami

Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs down field against Rutgers' Flip Dixon (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After another slow start, Virginia Tech knows they need to get going early, especially against a tough Miami team. Head Coach Brent Pry sees the need for improvement.

“I don’t think the play calls have been poor on either side of the ball, but there is merit to saying, ‘How do we jumpstart things?’” Pry said.

Miami has scored 102 points in the first half through four games, making a fast start crucial for the Hokies. Wide receiver Ayden Greene emphasized the importance of getting ahead early.

“Starting fast, that’s a big thing. You know, you have to start fast. You have to get a good jump on these teams, so we’re doing whatever is possible to figure that out so we can go out there and start fast and not dig ourselves a hole,” Greene explained.

On defense, Virginia Tech will lean on its strong defensive line to disrupt Miami’s offense. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is aware of the challenge.

“We have enough tape to know that these guys are as talented as anybody that we have faced and then some, especially talented upfront. Very powerful, explosive, twitchy—top 10 in sacks in the country for a reason, and they’re deep,” Cristobal said.

Virginia Tech defensive end Cole Nelson is ready to make an impact.

“We want to pass rush. We have Antwaun Powell-Ryland on the other side. We have Aeneas Peebles out there rushing, Kelvin Gilliam out there rushing, so we just want to get back there. We know they’re gonna put the ball in the air, so it’s their strength to our strength. They have a good line. We have a good D-line, so we just want to get after them,” Nelson said.

A win against Miami would be a big boost for the Hokies, but the key will be starting fast and executing simple plays from the start.