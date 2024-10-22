Hokies Tuten, Chaplin, and Powell-Ryland garner Week 8 honors from the ACC

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies have grabbed some attention from the ACC this week, with three players earning Player of the Week honors. Running back Bhayshul Tuten led the way after a record-setting performance, rushing for 266 yards on just 18 carries, breaking the school’s single-game rushing record.

Tuten’s success was supported by the offensive line, particularly offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, who played a key role in opening up those lanes for the standout rushing day.

Recommended Videos

On defense, Antwaun Powell-Ryland made history by becoming the first Virginia Tech player to record three games with four or more sacks. He currently leads the nation with 11 sacks this season.

The Hokies will look to continue their momentum as they welcome Georgia Tech to Blacksburg for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

Week 8 Football Players of the Week

In the Hurricanes’ 52-45 win at Louisville, Ward threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to lead Miami to its first 7-0 start since 2017. Ward and the Hurricanes notched 538 yards of total offense, scoring on seven of their first 10 drives. In the win, Ward became the first quarterback with seven consecutive 300-yard passing games in program history. Miami has now posted 50-plus points in four different games in a single season for the first time ever.

RUNNING BACK – Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, RB, Paulsboro, New Jersey

Tuten recorded a Virginia Tech single-game record 266 rushing yards in a 42-21 win over Boston College. Tuten’s 266 rushing yards came on just 18 carries, averaging 14.8 yards per carry thoughout the night. His 266 rushing yards were the most by any player against a Power 4 opponent this season while also marking his first career four-touchdown game. Tuten has logged 14 touchdowns this season, marking the sixth-most by a Virginia Tech player in a single season in program history.

RECEIVER – Samuel Brown Jr., Miami, WR, Savannah, Georgia

In Miami’s 52-45 win at Louisville, Brown Jr. hauled in three catches for 125 yards and a receiving touchdown. His 49-yard touchdown reception vaulted the Hurricanes ahead by two scores before capping off his day with a 59-yard catch to set up Miami’s game-winning touchdown. Brown and the Hurricanes totaled 538 yards of total offense, scoring on seven of their first 10 drives against the Cardinals.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech, OT, Seabrook, South Carolina

Chaplin anchored a Virginia Tech offensive line that rushed for 368 yards in a 41-21 win over Boston College. The tackle graded out at 88.8 according to Pro Football Focus, including an 84.7 mark in run blocking. He also tallied a pass blocking grade of 83.7. Chaplin didn’t allow a sack, pressure, or quarterback hurry in the Hokies’ Thursday night victory.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech, DL, Portsmouth, Virginia

In the Hokies’ win over Boston College, Powell-Ryland became the first player in Virginia Tech history to record three games with four or more sacks in his career. He now has a nation’s best 11.0 sacks on the season becoming the first Hokie since 2005 to record double-digit sacks in a season. Powell-Ryland also recorded his third fumble recovery of the season and a quarterback hurry against the Eagles. His 20.5 career sacks at Virginia Tech ranks ninth in program history.

LINEBACKER – Ozzie Nicholas, Duke, LB, Encinitas, California

Nicholas finished with a team-leading nine tackles in the Blue Devils’ 23-16 win over Florida State. The linebacker also forced a fumble and logged a 29-yard interception return in the victory. Nicholas forced a fumble and intercepted a pass on back-to-back offensive plays for Florida State, becoming the first Blue Devil since 2021 to log a forced fumble and interception in the same game. With the help of Nicholas and the defense, Duke has become bowl-eligible in the second-fastest time span in program history.

DEFENSVIVE BACK – Chandler Rivers, Duke, CB, Beaumont, Texas

Rivers logged a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown as Duke beat Florida State 23-16. Rivers’ pick-six put Duke in front 7-3 and the Blue Devils never surrendered the lead for the remainder of the game. Rivers helped Duke achieve bowl eligibility and its third consecutive season with six or more wins for the first time since a four-year stretch between 2012-15.

SPECIALIST – Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State, KR, Charleston, South Carolina

Singleton Jr. opened the second half of Florida State’s game at Duke with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Singleton became the only freshman from a Power 4 school to return a kickoff for a second this season. He is the first Seminole freshman since 2013 to return a kick for a touchdown. His 165 kickoff return yards are the most by a freshman this season and the third-most by any FBS player.

ROOKIE – CJ Bailey, NC State, QB, Miami, Florida

Bailey led NC State to a one-point road victory over Cal, 24-23, as he completed 25-of-36 pass attempts 306 yards. The Wolfpack was down 13 points in the fourth quarter before Bailey led the offense on scoring drives of 75 and 70 yards to complete the largest fourth-quarter comeback by NC State since 2012. The freshman quarterback threw two touchdowns without an interception against Cal’s defense which ranks second in the country in interceptions.