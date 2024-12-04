Skip to main content
William Fleming tops Patrick Henry in girls hoops season opener

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A new high school basketball season is upon us and what better way to tip things off than with a cross-town rivalry: Patrick Henry at William Fleming.

While Patrick Henry opened the game with a slim 5-0 lead over William Fleming, the Colonels used the rest of the first half to respond in a big way, a 22-7 run.

During this run, Amari Worsham, Chrishanti Henderson and Signae Houston helped lead a sharp, fast offensive attack. Worsham led the Colonels with 18 points. The Patriots had to play without Ainsley Gibson for much of the second quarter after she quickly tallied 3 first half fouls.

The Patriots showed fight in the second half before the Colonels three point shooting was too much to overcome. William Fleming earned the season-opening win 48-30.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

