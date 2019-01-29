Hokies' Robinson is ACC player of the week

BLACKSBURG, Va. - On the heels of the Hokies 78-56 win over Syracuse Saturday night, Justin Robinson is your ACC player of the week.

Robinson poured in a career high 35 points. He shot 9 of 13 from 3-point range, and he also had 8 assists. The effort gives him 548 assists for his career, which moves him to first place on Virginia Tech's all-time list.

Robinson also had 17 points and 6 assists in a loss earlier in the week to North Carolina.

"I just know we needed to win. It was kind of a must-win game for us, you know. It's kind of the biggest game we've had since I've been here so I think we just have to feed off this momentum and take the good and the bad from this came in and accept that we played better on defense," Robinson said.

The Hokies travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

