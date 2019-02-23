Upsets abound in the ODAC women's tournament

SALEM, Va. - 7th seeded Roanoke pulled off a major upset Friday, turning away the 2-seed Emory & Henry in the quarterfinals by a 73-72 count. The Maroons were led by Whitney Hopson with 17 points and Ayanna Scarborough with 15. The rest of the quarterfinals were littered with upsets and extra periods. Top seed Guilford was rocked by the 8-seed Shenandoah in overtime 52-49. The 4-seed Randolph-Macon needed overtime to survive the 5-seed Virginia Wesleyan 72-66. And in the nightcap, the top remaining seed after a day of upset-specials, 3-seed Washington & Lee, struggled with 6-seed Lynchburg before prevailing 79-77.

Semifinal action is set for Saturday night in Salem.

8 Shenandoah vs 4 Randolph-Macon 6 p.m.

7 Roanoke vs 3 Washington & Lee 8 p.m.

