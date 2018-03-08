Virginia Tech blows 21-point lead, falls to Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies works with the ball against Bonzie Colson #35 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Virginia Tech fell to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Wednesday night, 71-65.

With 15:07 left to play, the No. 7 Hokies held a 21-point lead, 47-26, but No. 10 Notre Dame went on a 45-18 run to win and advance to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hokies led 34-21 at the half but were outscored by the Fighting Irish 50-31 in the second half.

Virginia Tech was led by Justin Robinson and Justin Bibbs, who each scored 15 points.

For Notre Dame, Matt Farrell led the way with 22 points.

Notre Dame will now take on No. 2 Duke. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Although the Hokies lost in their first game in the ACC Tournament, they are still expected to make the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.

