No. 14 Hokies top No. 22 Virginia, 30-6

BLACKSBURG, Va. - (via HokieSports.com) No. 14 Virginia Tech won eight of 10 bouts against No. 22 Virginia, including four by bonus points, as the Hokies defeated the Cavaliers, 30-6, in front of a packed house at the Moss Arts Center.
Tech (9-4, 3-1 ACC) six straight bouts and had three bonus point victories from 165 through 184. With the win, the Hokies still have a chance to share the ACC Dual Meet Championship with either NC State or North Carolina. The Hokies will face the Wolfpack on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in Cassell Coliseum in the regular season finale for both teams.
MATCH NOTES
- The Hokies improve to 47-32-1 all-time against UVA.
- With the win, Virginia Tech secured a point in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529, a race that Tech leads 5-3.
- This is the second time the Hokies have defeated UVA this season after defeating the 'Hoos at the finals of the Virginia Duals back in January.
- Mitch Moore's tech fall that kicked off the dual was his 12th bonus point win and his 16th overall victory of his true freshman camapaign.
- Mekhi Lewis' major decision was his fifth consecutive bonus point win.
- Brooks Wilding started his second consecutive dual at 197 pounds.
- Facing top 10 opponents in back-to-back nights, Joey Prata held No. 5 Jack Mueller to a 6-2 decision at 125 pounds.
NO. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 30, NO, 22 VIRGINIA 6
141: Mitch Moore TF Sam Krivus, 17-0 (6:31)
149: Ryan Blees dec. Michael Murphy, 3-2
157: B.C. LaPrade dec. Jake Keating, 12-5
165: Mekhi Lewis MD Cam Coy, 10-1
174: #7 David McFadden MD Robby Patrick, 13-4
184: #3 Zack Zavatsky TF Drew Peck, 18-3 (5:36)
197: #10 Jay Aiello dec. Brooks Wilding, 14-7
285: Miller dec. Love, 4-1
125: #5 Mueller dec. Prata, 6-2
133: #14 Korbin Myers dec. Louie Hayes, 4-2
