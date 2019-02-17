No. 14 Hokies top No. 22 Virginia, 30-6

BLACKSBURG, Va. - (via HokieSports.com) No. 14 Virginia Tech won eight of 10 bouts against No. 22 Virginia, including four by bonus points, as the Hokies defeated the Cavaliers, 30-6, in front of a packed house at the Moss Arts Center.



Tech (9-4, 3-1 ACC) six straight bouts and had three bonus point victories from 165 through 184. With the win, the Hokies still have a chance to share the ACC Dual Meet Championship with either NC State or North Carolina. The Hokies will face the Wolfpack on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in Cassell Coliseum in the regular season finale for both teams.

MATCH NOTES

The Hokies improve to 47-32-1 all-time against UVA.

With the win, Virginia Tech secured a point in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529, a race that Tech leads 5-3.

This is the second time the Hokies have defeated UVA this season after defeating the 'Hoos at the finals of the Virginia Duals back in January.

Mitch Moore's tech fall that kicked off the dual was his 12th bonus point win and his 16th overall victory of his true freshman camapaign.

Mekhi Lewis' major decision was his fifth consecutive bonus point win.

Brooks Wilding started his second consecutive dual at 197 pounds.

started his second consecutive dual at 197 pounds. Facing top 10 opponents in back-to-back nights, Joey Prata held No. 5 Jack Mueller to a 6-2 decision at 125 pounds.

NO. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 30, NO, 22 VIRGINIA 6

141: Mitch Moore TF Sam Krivus, 17-0 (6:31)

149: Ryan Blees dec. Michael Murphy, 3-2

157: B.C. LaPrade dec. Jake Keating, 12-5

165: Mekhi Lewis MD Cam Coy, 10-1

174: #7 David McFadden MD Robby Patrick, 13-4

184: #3 Zack Zavatsky TF Drew Peck, 18-3 (5:36)

197: #10 Jay Aiello dec. Brooks Wilding , 14-7

285: Miller dec. Love, 4-1

125: #5 Mueller dec. Prata, 6-2

133: #14 Korbin Myers dec. Louie Hayes, 4-2



