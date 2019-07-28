Salem's Castellanos soars Red Sox over Pelicans

SALEM, Va. - (Courtesy: Salem Red Sox)

Pedro Castellanos blasted two jacks to push the Salem Red Sox over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-5 Saturday night at Haley Toyota Field.



How it Happened

* The Pelicans jumped to an early 3-0 lead after a trio of singles. Miguel Amaya scored one on a single before Grant Fennell drove home two with a double in the first inning.

* Nick Lovullo led-off the bottom of the frame with a single before Pedro Castellanos blasted a home run to cut the lead 3-2.

* Delvin Zinn knocked an RBI single to extend Myrtle Beach’s lead, 4-2 in the second inning.

* Jagger Rusconi and Korby Batesole laced a pair of singles in the second inning before the Red Sox wreaked havoc on the Pelicans. Nick Lovullo pushed a hard ball past the shortstop to reach safely and score Rusconi. Ryan Fitzgerald repeated the performance to bring home Batesole and tie the game 4-4.

* Lovullo and Fitzgerald pushed back-to-back singles and Castellanos cleared the bases again on his second home run for Salem’s first lead, 7-4, in the fourth inning.

* Myrtle Beach scratched one more run when Cam Balego doubled in the eighth inning to cut the lead 7-5.

* Andrew Schwaab shut down the ninth inning to secure the win and nab his ninth save.

Standout Sox

* Pedro Castellanos: 2-for-4, 5 RBI, 2 R, 2 HR

* Nick Lovullo: 2-for-5, 2 R

* Andrew Schwaab: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K – S (9)



Noteworthy

* Castellano’s two-homer performance makes him the fourth player this season with a multi-home run. He joins Dylan Hardy, Marcus Wilson and Edgar Corcino in the feat.

