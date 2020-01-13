51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

Tech

Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island

Tags: 
This Jan. 12, 2020 photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows La Cubre Volcano erupting on Fernandina Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. The volcano last erupted in mid-2018 on the island that is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats. (Galapagos National Park via AP)
This Jan. 12, 2020 photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows La Cubre Volcano erupting on Fernandina Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. The volcano last erupted in mid-2018 on the island that is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats. (Galapagos National Park via AP)

QUITO – A volcano on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos has begun erupting, spilling lava down its sides toward the sea.

Ecuador's Galapagos National Park said the La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began erupting Sunday night.

The 1,476-meter (4,842-foot) volcano last erupted in mid-2018.

The island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.