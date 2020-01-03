Tracking another round of rain, before cold air and high wind gusts arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been tracking areas of rain through the wee morning hours Friday. As a boundary lifts north, that will allow for a break in the rain and for high temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon.

A line of strong storms develops well to our south, which will rob us of any opportunity for severe weather. However, it’s possible that we see a batch of heavy rain and gusty wind develop east of the Parkway Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.

FutureTracker - Friday, 4 p.m.

We’ll be in between weather systems Friday night into early Saturday, indicating only spotty showers and temperatures in the upper 40s overnight.

A cold front to our west will mean two things for us Saturday; 1) we’ll be mild, in the 50s (on the warm side of the front) and 2) we’ll see a line of brief rain and gusty wind through midday.

FutureTracker - Saturday, 12 p.m.

It will take a while for the cold air to catch up behind the front. Once the cold air does get here, we’ll see some snow showers develop in favored west-facing slopes late Saturday into Sunday morning.

FutureTracker - Saturday, 7 p.m.

For the rest of us, the wind starts to pick up during this same time frame. Depending on how wet the ground is, there may be a few spotty power outages or downed limbs.

Wind Gusts - late Saturday to Sunday

Combine this strong wind with the colder air, and wind chills Sunday morning will be in the teens in the mountains and 20s elsewhere.