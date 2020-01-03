Tracking another round of rain, before cold air and high wind gusts arrive
Some rain returns to parts of the area Friday afternoon and evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been tracking areas of rain through the wee morning hours Friday. As a boundary lifts north, that will allow for a break in the rain and for high temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon.
A line of strong storms develops well to our south, which will rob us of any opportunity for severe weather. However, it’s possible that we see a batch of heavy rain and gusty wind develop east of the Parkway Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.
We’ll be in between weather systems Friday night into early Saturday, indicating only spotty showers and temperatures in the upper 40s overnight.
A cold front to our west will mean two things for us Saturday; 1) we’ll be mild, in the 50s (on the warm side of the front) and 2) we’ll see a line of brief rain and gusty wind through midday.
It will take a while for the cold air to catch up behind the front. Once the cold air does get here, we’ll see some snow showers develop in favored west-facing slopes late Saturday into Sunday morning.
For the rest of us, the wind starts to pick up during this same time frame. Depending on how wet the ground is, there may be a few spotty power outages or downed limbs.
Combine this strong wind with the colder air, and wind chills Sunday morning will be in the teens in the mountains and 20s elsewhere.
