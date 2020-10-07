Wednesday offers a dose of late summer days prior to Delta’s remnant rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s warmth may have only been an appetizer to Wednesday’s full course of warm, late summer-like air. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon climb into the 70s and 80s area-wide.

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday, 10/7/2020

This isn’t record-breaking, but it is about 10° above average by early October’s standards. A wind out of the west helps to warm the air up on this side of the mountains, but this wind will become pretty gusty at times.

Wind speed and direction for Wednesday, 10/7/2020

It’s not enough to knock down trees or power lines, but it will be noticeable in the afternoon especially. We’ll stay warm Thursday with temperatures coming down a bit Friday, as clouds from Delta begin to drift northward.

Delta is a major hurricane making landfall on the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning. A second landfall will then occur late Friday along the central Gulf Coast. We’ll begin to see showers as soon as midday Saturday, but the most widespread rain from Delta’s remnants are expected Saturday night lasting through Sunday.

Tracking Hurricane Delta and its rainfall potential

Early estimates show 1-2″+ of rain. This could lead to localized flooding, but the highest flood threat will be well west of us. Any time we’re dealing with a tropical system, there’s the possibility of a storm or two that could spin. It’s too soon to nail down that potential, but it is something we’ll be monitoring these next few days.

Storm impacts Saturday afternoon through Sunday

We’re no strangers to tropical remnants. Just this year alone, we’ve seen rain from five different tropical systems. In those five combined, we’ve seen 5-10″ of rain. We’ll tack onto that tally this weekend.

Rain from tropical systems in our area this year