Rain, storms return Wednesday before early April cold snap

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday is your quintessential spring day, where you start with a coat and end up in a t-shirt by the afternoon. A nice breeze out of the south will give our temperatures a boost, placing them in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/30/2021

Enjoy that, because changes are coming Wednesday. A strong cold front will be moving toward the area, sparking some morning and midday rain. Some of this may be fairly heavy, so watch for localized flooding after this past weekend’s rain.

FutureTracker late Wednesday morning, 3/31/2021

There’s the possibility of a line of strong-to-severe storms to develop east of the Parkway heading into the afternoon. The main concern, if this line develops, would be localized wind damage.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon, 3/30/2021

Once this passes, the wind will begin to pick up with gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday night and Thursday. Colder air will allow snow to develop on the west-facing slopes during this time.

FutureTracker - early Thursday morning, 4/1/2021

Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s around Midnight and fall Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with lower wind chills. As the wind drops off a bit, temperatures will fall into the 20s by Good Friday morning.

Ad

Frost potential 4/1 to 4/3/2021

If you have already planted, you might want to cover things up or bring them inside. If you haven’t planted, hold off a few weeks.

The good news is that high pressure will take firm control of our weather throughout the holiday weekend, leading to each day becoming warmer than the last.

What we're tracking - Easter Sunday 2021

Expect highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s Easter Sunday. Sunrise services will be quite chilly, however, as we start in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Planning things out for Easter weekend 2021

Make sure to download our app for the latest forecasts, alerts and updates.