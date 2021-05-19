Ready or not, it’s about to get hot...in a few days

ROANOKE, Va. – For the last two weeks, our afternoon temperatures have been “below average,” but that is about to change big time these next few days. That all starts Wednesday, as afternoon highs climb into the 70s in the mountains and lower 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/19/2021

This is only the beginning, as afternoon temperatures will rise a few degrees Thursday and Friday. This comes as high pressure sets up camp over the Eastern U.S. This forces the jet stream farther north, resulting in hotter air around here.

High pressure to bring the heat later this week

By this weekend, we’ll see highs range from the mid-80s in the NRV and Highlands to lower 90s almost everywhere else.

With high pressure, however, comes sinking air. That means lower rain chances, which is good for your weekend plans.

High pressure to keep things dry later this week

However, that’s bad for our ongoing rain deficit. Many places are 3-4″ below normal for the spring.