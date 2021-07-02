Good news! Humidity loosens its grip on us throughout the 4th of July weekend

More sun and less humidity for the 4th of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – In some cases, rain over the past 24 hours has led to flooding, specifically in Blacksburg, Rocky Mount and Martinsville. For many others, this rain has been beneficial. As a front continues moving slowly to the east, rain will come to an end.

FutureTracker - early Friday morning, 7/2/2021

The only place that may still see some scattered showers and storms into the early afternoon is Southside. Clouds will be slow to decrease throughout the afternoon, which is part of why we’ll only see high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

As a northwest breeze kicks in, we’ll notice humidity levels dropping off in time for the late afternoon and evening.

Hour by hour dew points for Friday, 7/2/2021

This will make for a perfect evening to take in some fireworks shows in areas like Pembroke, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake. Just don’t forget the bug spray, especially after all this rain!

Fireworks forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

Fireworks forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

With our front to the east and high pressure taking control of our weather, we expect a mostly sunny to (at times) partly cloudy sky this weekend. We’ll wake up to sunrise temperatures around 55-60° each morning. The 4th of July will be warmer than Saturday with highs eventually reaching well into the 80s.

4th of July planner - 2021

As the jet stream continues to retreat to the north, warmer air will continue to fill in. Through the first half of next week, we expect highs in the 80s in the higher elevations and 90s elsewhere!

Jet stream retreats north early next week

We’re not the only ones heating up, however. The tropics are staying active with Tropical Storm Elsa east of the Lesser Antilles. This will head into the Caribbean over the weekend.

If it stays over the Caribbean Sea, it may strengthen before heading toward Florida. If it tracks farther east toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the storm will get torn up before ever having a potential impact here.

Two scenarios regarding Tropical Storm Elsa as of 3 a.m., 7/2/2021

IF we see anything from this storm, it likely wouldn’t be until next Thursday (7/8/2021). Make sure to keep checking back for updates by downloading our app.