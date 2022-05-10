Spring vibes continue before humidity, rain, storms return later in the week

Heat in the morning and A/C in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A dry airmass in place is leading to crisp mornings and comfortably warm afternoons in our corner of the Commonwealth.

After starting in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, highs reach the 70s each afternoon.

Tuesday’s temperatures will peak between about 73 and 77° across the area.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/10/2022

We expect more of the same by Wednesday.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/11/2022

Come Thursday, clouds will increase thanks to a familiar storm system.

The same system that produced severe weather, including a tornado in Rockbridge County, last Friday will bring more rain and storms to our area this Friday and Saturday.

Shower and storm chances rise Friday and Saturday

That said, it’s not expected to bring quite the amount of severe weather we recently saw.

While a few morning showers will be possible, the bulk of rain and storminess is expected to develop in the afternoons and evenings. (Exact timing will be nailed down in the coming days.)

Ad

Rain totals will mostly be around 0.25-0.75″, though there will be places that exceed 1″ of rain.

Rainfall forecast from Thursday night through Sunday

Fingers crossed that the sky clears in time for a total lunar eclipse Saturday night into early Sunday morning.