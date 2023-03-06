53º

Weather

PIN YOUR MEMORIES: 30 years after the Superstorm of ‘93

March 12-13, 2023 marks 30 years since the benchmark blizzard that hit our area

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Superstorm of 93, Pin It, your pictures, photos, videos, snow, blizzard
Send your pictures of the Superstorm of '93 to Pin It

ROANOKE, Va. – 30 years ago, the Eastern U.S. stood by as a historic storm moved produced everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. For many, it became known as the Superstorm of ‘93 or the Storm of the Century.

For us, it was a benchmark blizzard. It knocked out power, dumped tons of snow on the area, led to snow drifts being measured in feet and ultimately killed nearly a dozen Virginians.

As we look back on the storm 30 years later, we want you to be part of the story.

Send your pictures to us through Pin It, and you’ll have the chance to see them featured on air and online as part of our team’s coverage.

Once you upload your pictures, you can see them below:

See More

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter