PIN YOUR MEMORIES: 30 years after the Superstorm of ‘93

Send your pictures of the Superstorm of '93 to Pin It

ROANOKE, Va. – 30 years ago, the Eastern U.S. stood by as a historic storm moved produced everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. For many, it became known as the Superstorm of ‘93 or the Storm of the Century.

For us, it was a benchmark blizzard. It knocked out power, dumped tons of snow on the area, led to snow drifts being measured in feet and ultimately killed nearly a dozen Virginians.

As we look back on the storm 30 years later, we want you to be part of the story.

Send your pictures to us through Pin It, and you’ll have the chance to see them featured on air and online as part of our team’s coverage.

Once you upload your pictures, you can see them below: