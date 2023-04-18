60º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH: 10 p.m. Appcast – April 17, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Scroll down to view weather updates

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Warm Weather, Spring, Appcast

Join Meteorologist Marshall Downing for a 10 p.m. weather update as he tracks...

  • Breezy today with even higher winds in some spots Tuesday
  • Staying sunny with temperatures back in the 80s last week
  • Looking ahead at showers and storm chances for the end of the week
  • Another cooler, cloudy weekend for us

And don’t forget – if you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them out way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email