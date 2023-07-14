Weather Authority Alert Day continues through Friday morning

Weather Authority Alert Day in effect through at least 7 a.m. Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms from Thursday caused widespread wind damage and flooding. The potential for flooding lasts through Friday morning in Amherst and Campbell Counties.

Some locations received over 5 inches of rain in less than 12 hours

Additional rainfall could cause dam failure at the College Lake Dam which would then cause intense flooding through those counties. We will keep you updated through the duration of the watch.

Parts of Lynchburg have received close to two months of rain in just a few hours. Radar-estimated totals show 4-7″ of rain with more falling as of 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Radar-estimated rain totals for Lynchburg and surrounding areas

The City of Lynchburg says the following roads are closed due to flooding shortly after Midnight:

2500 block of Carroll Ave

Old Campbell Ave

Greenwood Drive

Otey Street

Oakley Ave

McConville Rd

Kemper St towards Campbell Ave

Oakley Ave at Wythe Rd

If you have pictures of flooding, hail, rain, clouds, or damage send them to our Pin It page. Stay safe as you take those pictures. If you have images from after the storms roll through we would love to see those as well.