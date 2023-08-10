74º
Join Insider

Weather

Timing out our next chance for showers, storms | Appcast - Aug. 9, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Appcast

This week started out with some pretty rough weather. There’s a chance for some storms ahead along with hot temps returning.

Here are the topics Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will cover in Wednesday’s Appcast:

  • When the chance for showers and storms increases again
  • When we can expect 90-degree heat

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter